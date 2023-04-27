Gustafsson (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Lightning in Game 5, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Gustafsson will miss his eighth straight game. With the Maple Leafs ahead 3-1 in the series, it's unclear how much of this is a lingering injury and how much is the team not wanting to mess with a winning formula. It's safe to assume Gustafsson will be out indefinitely until more information is available.