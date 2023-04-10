Gustafsson (upper body) will not play Monday against Florida, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Gustafsson was a late scratch after leaving early during Monday's warmups. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's tilt with the Lightning. He'll be replaced by Luke Schenn during Monday's game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Power-play monster Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Rejoining team Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Still away from team•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Not playing Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Gets first point with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Acquired in swap•