Gustafsson delivered three assists in a 7-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.
All three came on the power play. Gustafsson played 19:42, including 4:10 with the man advantage, in a game where both Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie sat out due to rest. Gustafsson was brought into Toronto to help run the power play if Rielly ever went down, but his ice time may be limited otherwise. Nice night, though.
