Gustafsson was quarterbacking the second power-play unit at practice Saturday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Gustafsson was also practicing on the fourth defense unit, so you have to wonder what his status will be on Sunday for Game 3 in Florida. The Maple Leafs could add him to the lineup and go with 11 forwards and seven defenseman as Matthew Knies will miss the game with a concussion suffered in Game 2. Gustafsson has played only once in the postseason, seeing 7:38 of action in Game 6 versus Tampa Bay. He had seven goals and 35 assists in 70 regular-season games this season. Stay tuned.