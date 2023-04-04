Gustafsson (personal) will be back with the team Tuesday and will take the warmup but won't play versus Columbus, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gustafsson was a healthy scratch a handful of times with the Leafs, so this shouldn't come as a complete surprise. In his last eight contests, the 31-year-old blueliner has tallied just one assist and seven shots despite averaging 1:29 of ice time with the man advantage. Barring any setbacks, Gustafsson will likely suit up versus the Bruins on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially confirmed as playing.