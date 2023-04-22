Gustafsson (upper body) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Lightning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gustafsson is set to miss his sixth straight game. The 31-year-old defenseman had four assists in nine games after he was traded from the Capitals to the Maple Leafs. Toronto has depth on the blue line, so they don't need to rush the 31-year-old back.