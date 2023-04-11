Gustafsson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Gustafsson will miss his second consecutive contest after being a late scratch for Monday's 2-1 overtime win against Florida. Conor Timmins will suit up in Tuesday's contest.
