Gustafsson (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against the Rangers, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.
It will be Toronto's third straight contest without Gustafsson. He has seven goals and 42 points in 70 outings this season. Gustafsson registered three assists in a 7-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday, which was his last appearance before getting hurt.
