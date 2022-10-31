Kallgren surrendered four goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

It's never a great game when the goaltender allows four goals, but the Leafs didn't make Kallgren's job as easy as they could have. Notably, turnovers from Mitch Marner proved costly. That said, Kallgren now owns a 0-1-2 record, 3.62 GAA, and .875 save percentage in three games this season. Matt Murray (groin) is still likely at least two weeks away from returning based on his original timetable, but once he's back, Kallgren is expected to be returned to the AHL.