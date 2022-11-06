Kallgren entered Saturday's 2-1 win over Boston in relief of starter Ilya Samsonov (knee) to start the third period. He stopped all seven shots he faced.

Kallgren was already slated to start Sunday, but could be in line for a lot more if Samsonov is out for long. Matt Murray (groin) is skating, but is not close to a return. Kallgren has not won yet this season (0-1-2), but did go 8-4-1 last season when pressed into a starting role under similar circumstances following injuries to both Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek.