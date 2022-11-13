Kallgren made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

He wobbled in the first -- both Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller beat him by the 12:11 mark and the Leafs were down 2-0. But Kallgren buckled down and his teammates started the comeback. He preserved the 3-2 lead when he stopped Conor Garland on a breakaway with 3:10 left in the game. Kallgren improved to 2-2-3 with a 2.86 GAA and .893 save percentage, and will continue to be the Leafs top option until Matt Murray (groin) and Ilya Samsonov (knee) return, or the team makes a trade.