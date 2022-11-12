Kallgren will get the home crease against Vancouver on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports,
It will be back-to-back nights for Kallgren, who gave up three goals on 22 shots in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. Kallgren is 1-2-3 this season with a 3.00 GAA and an .886 save percentage. He will take on the Canucks, who are 4-7-3 and have averaged 3.50 goals per game this season.
