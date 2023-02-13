Kallgren was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday, per the AHL transaction page.
In a corresponding move, the Leafs loaned netminder Joseph Woll to the Marlies. If Matt Murray (ankle) remains out, Kallgren could dress as the backup behind Ilya Samsonov on Wednesday against Chicago.
