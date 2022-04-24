Kallgren will guard the cage in Washington on Sunday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Kallgren is coming off the worst outing of his young NHL career, coughing up eight goals on 36 shots in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay. He's allowed 16 goals on just 92 shots over his last three appearances, lowering his season save percentage to .882 through 12 games. The 25-year-old rookie is sporting an unsightly 4.76 GAA on the road this season.