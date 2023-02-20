Kallgren was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Ilya Samsonov (illness) was back in action so Kallgren was no longer needed at the top level. The 26-year-old has posted an .898 save percentage through 10 NHL games this season.
