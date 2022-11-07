Kallgren stopped 29 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Kallgren is set to be at least the short-term No. 1 goalie for the Maple Leafs, and his first start in that role was a success. He limited the Hurricanes to a Stefan Noesen power-play goal in the first period. Kallgren is now 1-1-2 with 12 goals allowed through five appearances this season. He'll be the primary starter while Matt Murray (groin) and Ilya Samsonov (knee) are out -- Murray is considered closer to a return, which could come within the next week.