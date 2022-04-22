Kallgren allowed eight goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Lightning.

Kallgren's struggles continued against the Lightning, allowing four goals in both the second and third periods en route to a blowout loss. In his last five starts, the rookie netminder sports an ugly 4.52 GAA with a .851 save percentage. Despite his poor play of late, Kallgren should continue to back up Jack Campbell while Petr Mrazek (groin) remains on injured reserve.