Kallgren is expected to start Monday versus Arizona, per Mark Masters of TSN.ca.

Kallgren was the first goaltender off the ice following the morning skate, which is usually a good indicator of who the starter will be. If that proves to be the case, then this will be his first start with the Maple Leafs this season. He's up with the Maple Leafs because Matt Murray is out for at least four weeks with an adductor injury. The Coyotes are a rebuilding squad, so this is a good opportunity for Kallgren to pick up a win.