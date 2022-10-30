Kallgren will be between the pipes Sunday on the road against Anaheim, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Kallgren will get the second half of a back-to-back situation for the Maple Leafs after Ilya Samsonov played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles. The former is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose. The loss dropped Kallgren's record to 0-1-1 on the year. He will face a Ducks team that has one win through eight games (1-6-1) this season.