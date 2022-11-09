Kallgren made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

While his save percentage looks bad, this loss really can't be pinned on Kallgren. The Golden Knights' three goals in regulation all came after bad giveaways by Maple Leafs, including one that produced a short-handed two-on-one for Vegas, and the 26-year-old netminder had little chance on Reilly Smith's winner in OT. Kallgren has given up four goals in three of his last four starts, and through six appearances this season he has a 1-1-3 record, 2.98 GAA and .890 save percentage. Toronto plays back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, and Kallgren should get the nod in at least one of them, but reinforcements in net could be arriving soon with Matt Murray (groin) seemingly ahead of schedule in his recovery.