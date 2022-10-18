Kallgren stopped 15 of 18 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Arizona's final tally was scored into an empty net. Kallgren wasn't very busy in his season debut but also didn't have much chance on any of the pucks that beat him, as two came on Coyotes power plays and the third was the result of sloppy defensive play by the Leafs behind their own net. The 26-year-old will back up Ilya Samsonov for at least the next month or so while Matt Murray (groin) is out of action.
