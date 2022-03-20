Kallgren made 28 saves in a 6-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday. It was his first NHL loss.

We're sure Kallgren would love to have a couple of the goals back, but the others were pretty much unstoppable. One was a seeing-eye snipe and another was an impossible tip-in. Kallgren's D was invisible on another and one was a one-timer that was fired perfectly. He was still composed and calm in the blue paint, and that's likely to earn him another start soon.