Kallgren will be in the road crease against Carolina on Sunday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Kallgren is 0-1-2 this season, having given up 11 goals on only 88 shots. Kallgren will have a tough battle as he faces the Hurricanes, who have a 7-2-1 mark, averaging 3.30 goals per game this season.
