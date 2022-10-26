Kallgren will start Thursday's road matchup against San Jose, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Kallgren will get his second start of the season. He surrendered three goals on 18 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes on Oct. 17 during his season debut. San Jose has two wins through nine games this season.
