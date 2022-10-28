Kallgren allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Kallgren was steady enough to get the game to overtime as the Maple Leafs pulled even. He couldn't stop Erik Karlsson 57 seconds into the extra session. Kallgren has allowed seven goals on 49 shots in two appearances, and he's faced two lower-tier teams in the Sharks and the Coyotes. Those aren't encouraging results for the 26-year-old, but he should maintain the backup job at least until Matt Murray (groin) is ready to return.