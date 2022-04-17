Kallgren made 25 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Senators on Saturday.

Kallgren had no chance on the first goal, which was a one-timer on a 2-on-0 in the first. The second came off a rebound that hit his own defender and went in. The third goal was an impossible one, too -- Kallgren had the point shot lined up and a perfect tip in front had him still aligned left when the puck went right. Ottawa went up 4-3 in the third when Ilya Lyubushkin coughed up the puck to Tim Stutzle, who quickly scored with a snap shot. Thankfully, the Leafs have the firepower to outscore most opponents and they changed Kallgren's luck with a win in OT. The big Swede is now 6-3-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .895 save percentage.