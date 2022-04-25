Kallgren stopped 34 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington.

Kallgren had a forgettable first few minutes of the third period, allowing a pair of Capitals goals and also tripping Alex Ovechkin with a poke check attempt on a breakaway, leading to the Russian superstar exiting the game after colliding hard with the boards. Toronto erased the 3-1 deficit created by Washington's two-goal burst, and Kallgren stood tall in a seven-round shootout, stopping the final six attempts. With the win, Kallgren improved to 7-4-1 on the season.