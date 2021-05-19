Kallgren secured a two-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Wednesday.

Kallgren was selected by Arizona in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft and initially signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Coyotes before his contract was terminated in November of 2019, less than a year after signing. Since then, the 24-year-old netminder has been back playing overseas with Vaxjo HC (Sweden) for which he posted a 12-9 record and .911 save percentage in 21 games this year. Kallgren will provide Toronto with some added goaltending depth but figures to spend the bulk of the 2021-22 campaign with the Marlies in the AHL.