Kallgren made 20 saves in a 7-3 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Blake Wheeler opened the scoring when he got past Mark Giordano in the slot at the 3:19 mark of the first. Paul Stastny pushed the score to 2-0 about four minutes later when he stuffed in a wraparound by Kallgren's left pad as the netminder was looking right.Nikolaj Ehlers wired a shot from the right face-off dot on an early second power play to push the Jets up 3-2, but that was all the Jets could get. With Petr Mrazek (lower body) out for six weeks, Kallgren will get plenty of game action as the team's number two guy behind Jack Campbell.