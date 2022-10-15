Kallgren has been called up from AHL Toronto on Saturday, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.
Kallgren played Friday for the AHL Marlies and gave up two goals on 18 shots before leaving midway through the second period with an injury. He was cleared to play Saturday and will be the backup for Ilya Samsonov as the Maple Leafs take on Ottawa.
