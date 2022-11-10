Kallgren is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Friday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Kallgren has a 1-1-3 record, 2.99 GAA, and .890 save percentage in six games. Under normal circumstances he'd be in the AHL, but with Ilya Samsonov (knee) and Matt Murray (groin) both recovering from injuries, the Leafs have been leaning on Kallgren. His next assignment is a tough one. The Penguins have the ninth-ranked offense with 3.54 goals per game.