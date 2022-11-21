Kallgren is expected to be between the pipes at home versus the Islanders on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Kallgren has watched from the bench for the Leafs' previous three contests after Matt Murray returned from injury. Prior to Murray's return, the 26-year-old Kallgren made four straight starts in which he posted a 2-1-1 record and 2.51 GAA. At this point, Kallgren shouldn't be expected to face a heavy workload, though a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against Minnesota and Pittsburgh, respectively, should provide Kallgren an opportunity to start again soon.