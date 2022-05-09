Kallgren stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Jack Campbell in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Kallgren made his postseason debut a little before the midway mark of the second period. With the Lightning leading 5-0 at the time, they didn't pressure Kallgren much, allowing him to have a solid relief appearance. The 25-year-old probably won't see much additional playing time -- Campbell is the Maple Leafs' top goalie by a noticeable margin despite two poor outings through four playoff games.