Kallgren will be between the pipes against the Predators on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Kallgren has been fantastic in his first taste of NHL action, turning aside 79 of 82 shots en route to a 2-0-1 record. The 25-year-old will make his first career road appearance against a Nashville squad that's averaged a middling 3.00 goals for at home this season.