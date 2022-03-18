Kallgren will be between the pipes against the Predators on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Kallgren has been fantastic in his first taste of NHL action, turning aside 79 of 82 shots en route to a 2-0-1 record. The 25-year-old will make his first career road appearance against a Nashville squad that's averaged a middling 3.00 goals for at home this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Calm, cool and composed in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Tending twine versus Canes•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Blanks Dallas in first start•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: NHL debut in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Recalled from AHL•