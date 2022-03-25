Kallgren will be between the pipes on the road against Montreal on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Kallgren is 2-1-1 with a 2.32 GAA and one shutout in his first four NHL games. Since stepping in for the injured Jack Campbell (ribs), the 25-year-old Kallgren has outplayed Petr Mrazek to the point the club actually put Mrazek on waivers. Still, once Campbell is cleared to play, Kallgren will be bumped to at least a spot on the bench if not returned to the minors.