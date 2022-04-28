Kallgren will guard the home goal during Friday's regular-season finale against the Bruins, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Kallgren was solid in his last start Sunday against the Capitals, turning aside 34 of 37 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to secure his eighth win of the season in a home matchup with a Boston team that's 25-12-3 on the road this year.
