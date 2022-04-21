Kallgren will start in Tampa Bay on Thurday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Kallgren will make his 12th appearance in his rookie season and look to build on a lackluster 3.02 GAA and .895 save percentage. He'll look for win No. 7 against a dangerous Lightning club that's rattled off 20 goals over the last five games.
