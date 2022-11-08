Kallgren will guard the home net in Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Kallgren earned his first win of the season Sunday, stopping 29 of 30 shots against the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old netminder should receive a starter's workload in the short term while Ilya Samsonov (knee) is on the sidelines. Kallgren is now 1-1-2 with a .904 save percentage to start the year.