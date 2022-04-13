Kallgren made 23 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. He allowed four goals.

Kallgren had to backstop a squad that just didn't play well Tuesday. They came out flat and lifeless, and the netminder had little support. Kyle Okposo put the Sabres up 1-0 on a power play when he fired a beautiful shot from the right hashmarks at 7:25 of the first. Tage Thompson scored another power-play goal from the slot at 9:11 of the second period and Jeff Skinner wired a shot from the slot at 4:09 of the third that got past Kallgren. Rasmus Dahlin poured fuel on the fire just 1:34 later with a nice shot from just above the bottom of the right circle.