Kallgren made 21 saves during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Kallgren started for the first time since Nov. 12 and waited 6:41 before executing his first save. By the way Monday's matchup opened, the Maple Leafs appeared poised to continue their recent dominance over the Islanders. The host team generated the first seven shots, but the Islanders recovered and Kallgren (2-2-4) ended up surrendering the game-winner to Anthony Beauvillier 1:56 into the extra stanza. The Maple Leafs dropped their first game to Islanders since Nov. 13, 2019, a span of five games.