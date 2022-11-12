Kallgren turned aside 19 of 22 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to the visiting Penguins in the Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Kallgren, making his third straight start, faced a Penguins squad that entered Friday with one win in its previous eight outings. The Maple Leafs failed to match the Penguins' physicality - they were outhit 41-14 - and Kallgren (1-2-3) surrendered the game-winner on a screened wrist shot by Brock McGinn. The 26-year-old netminder wanted it back. Goalie Matt Murray could get the start against the Canucks on Saturday.