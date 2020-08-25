Rodrigues was sent to Toronto from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, along with Filip Hallander, David Warsofsky and a 2020 first-round selection, in a swap for Kasperi Kapanen, Pontus Aberg and Jesper Lindgren.

Rodrigues saw action in just seven games with the Penguins after being acquired in a trade deadline deal, in which he tallied one goal, 11 shots and four hits while averaging 11:08 of ice time. The Toronto native joins his hometown club after going undrafted coming out of Boston University. The winger will need to be re-signed this offseason as he will be a restricted free agent and figures to demand an increase from his $2 million cap hit.