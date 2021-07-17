Hallander and a seventh-round pick were traded by the Maple Leafs to the Penguins in exchange for Jared McCann on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hallander was originally drafted by the Penguins in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft before being traded to Toronto in August. The 21-year-old forward spent the entirety of the 2020-21 season with Lulea HF of the SHL, picking up 13 goals and 24 points through 51 contests. Hallander could make the transition to North American hockey as soon as 2021-22.