Hallander, along with Evan Rodrigues, David Warsofsky and a 2020 first-round pick, was flipped to Toronto from Pittsburgh in exchange for Kasperi Kapanen, Pontus Aberg and Jesper Lindgren on Tuesday.

Selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Hallander registered five goals and nine assists in 27 appearances for Lulea HF (SHL) this year. The 20-year-old center was unlikely to get an opportunity to crack the 23-man roster with Pittsburgh next year but could stand an outside chance with the Leafs if he puts together a strong camp.