Maple Leafs' Filip Kral: Ascends to top level
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2022
at
12:23 pm ET
•
1 min read
Kral was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Jake Muzzin (neck) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Kral could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Kral picked up 21 points through 58 games with AHL Toronto last season.
