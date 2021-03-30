Kral was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Kral was previously playing for HC Prerov of Czech Second National Hockey League where he handled a significant role on the blue line and finished with 21 points through 48 games. The 2018 fifth-round pick will look to continue his development in the AHL. The Maple Leafs have been impressed by the strides that Kral has made defensively, but they still view him as a raw talent that will need a couple of minor-league seasons before making the leap to the top level.