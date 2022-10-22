site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Maple Leafs' Filip Kral: Returned to AHL affiliate
Kral was returned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Kral was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday and was a healthy scratch Thursday when Toronto played the Stars. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
