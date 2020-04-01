Maple Leafs' Filip Kral: Secures entry-level deal
Kral inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Wednesday.
In 53 appearances with WHL Spokane this season, Kral racked up 12 goals and 37 helpers (both career highs). Drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the blueliner figures to link up with AHL Toronto for the 2020-21 campaign. The Czech native will likely need another year or two adjusting to the professional ranks before getting a look with the Leafs.
