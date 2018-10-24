Maple Leafs' Frank Corrado: Inks minor-league deal with Buds
Corrado has returned to the Maple Leafs organization under the terms of a minor-league contract, TSN reports.
Corrado did not receive a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent with the Penguins in June, so the Toronto native will come back home to reunite with the AHL's Marlies. The 25-year-old defenseman obviously has no fantasy value away from the NHL.
