Minten was included in the Leafs' injury report Thursday with an undisclosed issue, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Minten is a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, so his injury is unlikely to impact the team's plans heading into the season. Once cleared to play, Minten figures to head back to WHL Kamloops for the 2022-23 campaign where he will look to build upon his 55-point season from last year.